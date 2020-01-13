Government Publishes Bill For EU Withdrawal

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2020 .

The Government of Gibraltar has today published the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill for Gibraltar.

This follows the third reading of the UK Bill in the House of Commons at the end of last week and its adoption by a large majority.

The UK Bill now proceeds to the House of Lords.

The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill provides the mechanism to give effect in Gibraltar to the Withdrawal Agreement that was concluded between the United Kingdom and the European Union first in November 2018 and then in October 2019.

The Bill will be presented to the Gibraltar Parliament before the end of the month by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for work related to our departure from the European Union.





