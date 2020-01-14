Department Of Environment Investigating Illegal Poisoning Of Gulls

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2020 .

A number of dying Yellow-legged Gulls displaying unusual symptoms have been brought to the attention of the Department of the Environment over the last few months.

Veterinary analyses have shown that these birds have been poisoned.

The Government has today reminded the public that the killing of all wild birds is illegal without a licence. This includes gulls.

Poisoning results in a slow and painful death that is extremely cruel.

Furthermore, the use of poison can have unintended consequences and affect other fauna, either other species that take the poisoned bait or predators that eat poisoned prey. Some of these species may be rare. It could potentially affect children and, of course, pets.

The Department of the Environment is currently investigating all evidence at its disposal and may approach the Royal Gibraltar Police in due course.

If anyone has any information relating to the poisoning of wild birds, this should be shared with the Department of the Environment at 1b Leanse Place or by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.