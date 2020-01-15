Gibraltar Spring Festival 2020 - Spring Logo Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding a competition to select a Logo for the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2020.

The competition is open to all ages. Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2020’

The prize for the winning entry is £500.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street where works may be handed in between 9.am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is:

Tuesday 10th March 2020

For any enquiry please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






