Voice Of Young People Meet Minister For Youth

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2020 .

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares, recently met with the “Voice of Young People (VYP)” to discuss projects and initiatives, which VYP believe, are relevant to the youth in our community.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Projects discussed included exploring provisions for LGBTQ+ and the voting age change from 18 to 16.

The VYP felt the meeting was very productive with further meetings soon to be arranged with other HM Government Departments and Ministries.

Should you have an issue or concern and would like your voice to be heard, please come along to our drop in sessions on a Tuesday evenings from 5 – 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road. The group also welcomes young people between the ages of 11 – 25 to join them on their journey, there is no criteria other than having an interest in improving and developing the services which meet the needs for all young people in our community.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.






