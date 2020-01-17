Governor’s Coin Presented To Loreto Middle School For Contribution To Music

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2020 .

The Governor and Commander in Chief, Lieutenant-General Edward Davis, presented the Governor’s coin to Loreto Middle School for their contribution to music in the community.

This took place in the school chapel earlier today. The Governor joined the school for morning prayers and was treated to three hymns by the choir.

He then presented the framed coin to the Head Girl, Isabel Simpson, and the Deputy Head Girl, Olivia Holliday, who received it on behalf of the school. The Governor thanked the Headteacher and the Music Department for their hard work and dedication and expressed his belief that music is the most effective means of communication.