Steven Roberts To Adjudicate Gibraltar Festival For Young Musicians

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2020 .

This year's Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, organised by GAMPA, will be adjudicated by Steven Roberts.

A statement follows below:

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in it’s 15th year, will be held as from Monday 24th February to Friday 28th February at the John Mackintosh Hall. The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories. The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs. The morning of Wednesday 26th will see The School Festival Day, dedicated to school choirs and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Friday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Mr. Steven Roberts M.Ed, BA (Hons), Cert. Ed, BBCM, CMS.

Steven is currently Music Director and Conductor with Altrincham Choral Society, Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir and Honley Male Voice Choir. Steven has also worked as musical director for a number of theatrical productions, and this diversity reflects his music and drama training. He has been Musical Director for the Gary Clarke Company, having toured extensively throughout the UK with COAL, and is now working on WASTELAND which will is currently touring.

He studied piano, brass and voice and brings a wealth of experience to his role as an adjudicator.

Steven is an adjudicator member of the British and International Federation of Festivals and is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federation; he is also a member of the Association of British Choral Directors, became a Life Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2014 and is proud to be a member of The Lord’s Taverners.

Mr. Roberts will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Friday 28th February. The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.





