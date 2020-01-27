Minister Licudi At Education World Forum And The BETT Show In London

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2020 .

The Minister for Education, Gilbert Licudi, last week attended the Education World Forum and the BETT Show in London.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Education World Forum is held in January each year and brings together Education Ministers and other professionals from almost 100 countries representing over two-thirds of the world’s population to debate future education policy. This year’s theme at the Forum was One generation - what does it take to transform education? Whilst in London, Mr Licudi, accompanied by Senior Education Adviser, Keri Scott, attended a reception hosted by the Secretary of State for Education, the Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE.

Mr Licudi and Ms Scott were then joined by Education Adviser, Christopher Gomila, at the BETT Show. BETT is one of the leading shows in the world showcasing education technology and innovation. A series of presentations and discussions on education are also held at BETT.

The Gibraltar delegation attended a panel discussion entitled Educating the Workforce of the Future - Made by Dyslexia. They then met with Made by Dyslexia founder and CEO, Kate Griggs.

Mr Licudi said: “Both the Forum and the BETT Show have provided valuable insights into developments and technological advancements in education. We were glad to meet with Ms Griggs following the signing by the Chief Minister of the Made by Dyslexia Pledge. We discussed plans by the Department of Education for the training of teachers on dyslexia awareness as well as the holding of a full day seminar on dyslexia in Gibraltar later this year.





