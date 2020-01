Spanish Air Incursions Delay Flights

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2020 .

Two flights were delayed following incursions into Gibraltar’s airspace by Spanish state aircraft yesterday afternoon.

An incoming British Airways flight was held back from landing as a precautionary measure when a Guardia Civil helicopter entered Gibraltar airspace. The presence of an unidentified military aircraft then delayed the flight’s departure.

Significant traffic delays were caused during these incidents.