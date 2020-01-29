Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards 2020 - Celebrating World Oceans Day

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2020 .

The Nautilus Project has announced it will be hosting the 2nd Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards in collaboration with the GFSB. The theme this year is New Decade, New Habits.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

We are on the lookout for local businesses that have implemented the most number of green initiatives at work. Examples may include (but are not limited to):

Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.

Implemented Energy Saving practices.

Cutback on single use plastics.

Recycling within workplace.

Reduction in CO2 emissions.

Sustainability within the workplace.

This award will be presented to the local business with the most green credentials implemented over the past year. Deadline for entries is: Friday 22nd May 2020 (end of the working day)

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before the above date.

We look forward to receiving your submissions. Last year’s standard was absolutely amazing and we trust this year is yet to supersede