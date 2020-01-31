Interregional Trade Union Council Commits To Safeguarding Interests Of Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2020 .

The Interregional Trade Union Council South (IRTUC South), Andalucía-Gibraltar, Steering Committee met yesterday. As the United Kingdom and Gibraltar are set to depart from the European Union tonight at midnight, the trade union organisations that comprise IRTUC South (CCOO, NASUWT, UGT, and UNITE) have approved the following manifesto:

1. As we emphasise the importance of such an historical moment, The trade union organisations commit to redouble our efforts and to promote further trade union cooperation in order to safeguard the interests of the working class of Gibraltar and the Andalusian region of Campo de Gibraltar.

2. We appeal to all government representatives (Spain, Andalusia, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom) so that dialogue, good neighbourly relationships and the general interest of all the affected working class is maintained as a priority at all times. In this regard, IRTUC South Steering Committee will be pressuring to meet with all the governments involved.

3. We demand that the border’s protocol, technical needs and human resources are constantly updated to adapt to the circumstances of each moment, in order to guarantee the free movement of all people and goods through it.

4. As an essential element, we reiterate our belief in the need to strengthen the economic and social mechanism of cooperation between Andalusia and Gibraltar.

5. We express our demand that within the new operating framework post Brexit a mechanism allowing for dialogue with trade unions, NGOs and the business community is implemented in order to address issues of utmost importance for the working class, such as: labour rights, pensions, health and social benefits and measures that promote equality for all working class, among other issues.

6. We reiterate our commitment to continue developing IRTUC South as an instrumental group to defend the rights of all workers in Gibraltar and the Campo Area who may be adversely affected, including but not limited to, cross-border workers.