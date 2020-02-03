Unions Concerned By Disciplinary Action Against Gibraltar Police Federation Leaders

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2020 .

Unite the Union, the GGCA and Gibraltar NASWUT say they are “concerned” by the recent disciplinary actions taken against the leaders of the Gibraltar Police Federation.

A spokesperson for the unions said: “We are all organizations that represent workers and who have as a principal focus the furtherance of workers’ rights. This is oftentimes difficult and personally demanding for anyone taking on a leadership role. Therefore, it is imperative that such individuals are not targeted or censored in any way. We feel that there should be protection for those who stand up for the rights of others and who engage in activism that benefits not only Gibraltarian workers, but our community at large.



“Therefore, Unite the Union, GGCA and Gibraltar NASWUT would like to publicly express our support for our GPF colleagues, with whom we stand in solidarity.”