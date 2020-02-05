Med Steps 5 Challenge 2020

This year's Med Steps 5 Challenge will take place on Saturday 16th May.

The event is organised by the Prison Service and will be raising money for the Cancer Relief Centre.

A statement follows below:

The organisers are extremely happy to have the financial and moral support of both Argus and Image Graphics, they been supporting the event from day 1.

Due to the popularity of this event and considering safety for everyone attending, there will be no competitive races this year. People will be encourage to complete the Challenge at their own pace and each individual will be able to set their own personal challenge. Medals will be given to those completing the lap 3 or 5 times.

This year the organisers are asking everyone participating to consider setting up a Justgiving page raising money for the Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief. For everyone raising over £50, the organisation will take care of the £10 registration fee.

On Sunday 17th May we will again have a family day organised in conjunction with the Image Graphics team. More information on this event will be announced shorty.

Forms are already available at Image Graphic offices.

Please check their facebook page for further information on the event. If you want to be involved you can contact organiser via whatsapp on 54029073.