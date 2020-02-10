Movie 'Unplanned' To Show In Cinema

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement will be hosting a screening of the movie "Unplanned" in Leisure Cinema .

A statement follows below:

Gibraltar Pro Life Movement is hosting the 6.30pm screening of the movie ‘Unplanned’, this Thursday, 13th February in Leisure Cinema.



The movie tells the story of Abby Johnson’s journey from Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director to one of America’s most articulate pro-life voices and reached No.4 in box office sales across the US last year.



We would love if you could join us for this special showing. Entrance is free. The screening is a great opportunity to invite a friend or family member (who is still undecided on the pro-life issue) to accompany you. Tickets are available in pairs for this purpose.



Seating is very limited, so apply here to avoid disappointment. If you do not get a seat, you will be placed on a waiting list and we will let you know the status of your application as soon as possible.



Please note the film is rated 15 and viewers may find some scenes upsetting.



Hope you can make it. Looking forward to seeing you there.



You can view a trailer of the movie that’s changing hearts and minds all over the world below.