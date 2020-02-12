BabySTEPPs: "Grief Knows No Age"

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2020 .

Yesterday BabySTEPPs released a statement highlighting the need to recognise losses before 24 weeks.

A spokesperson for BabySTEPPs said: "Further to the government's statement yesterday regarding Jack's Law, while we are of course grateful that parents of adult children can now access parental bereavement leave, it is not accurate to say that parents of all children are able to benefit - parents of children lost before 24 weeks of pregnancy are, disappointingly, still excluded, despite extensive evidence of significant mental health impact, including PTSD and suicidality. We continue to ask for more to be done to recognise and support parents grieving a child lost at any stage of pregnancy and beyond, because grief knows no age."