Chief Minister Congratulates Startup Grind Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2020 .

The Government say the Chief Minister has written to Denise Matthews, the Chapter Director of Startup Grind Gibraltar, to congratulate her on the local group’s global achievements.

Startup Grind Gibraltar has been recognised with four awards at the Global 2020 conference in San Fransisco’s Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson said: "This puts Gibraltar on the world stage in this field at a crucial juncture."