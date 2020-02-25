New Pay And Display Parking Scheme At Harbour Views Road And Europort Roundabout

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2020 .

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport has announced as part of Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) that as from Thursday 27th February, three new Pay & Display parking zones will become operational on Harbour Views Road and Europort Roundabout.

These new areas will now provide 37 Pay & Display parking bays, which will be operational between 9am to 10pm daily on Europort Roundabout with free parking after the stipulated hours. Harbour Views Road will operate for 24 hours daily with peak and off-peak tariffs. This includes Public Holidays and weekends.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The introduction of Pay & Display areas are in keeping with the recommendations of the Plan and provide parking turnaround and access to the areas in close proximity.

In addition to these new parking arrangements, all Pay & Display zone timings throughout Gibraltar will be standardised and will now commence from 9am to 10pm daily, including Public Holidays and weekends, with exceptions at the Airport Terminal and Bayside Road which will operate to 11pm and 12 midnight respectively. Parking tariffs will also be standardised at £1.20 per hour unless otherwise stated. All existing signs at each Pay & Display location will be changed throughout the next month, and users will be informed accordingly on commencement dates by way of informational boards.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said:

“I am pleased to announce the rollout of a new Pay & Display which addresses the increased need of visitor parking in the Europort area. The recommendations as set in the STTPP underline the need to make available parking and turnaround of vehicles particularly around commonly visited areas. Without these measures, these areas are abused by those who want to park derelict vehicles or vehicles that move infrequently.”





