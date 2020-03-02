Governor’s Meadow Reception Pupils Explore Different Forms Of Transport

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

Reception Pupils at Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School have taken part in a two week project-based learning topic on transport.

The children explored the various forms of transport that include land, sea and air with a view to widen their understanding and knowledge of the different forms of transport and their impact.

A statement follows below:

Reception pupils have had the opportunity to take part in various activities that have included school visits to our International Airport and Ocean Village, a hub for nautical travel to develop their knowledge base on the topic.

The two week project has also involved a challenge involving parents/carers who worked collaboratively with their children in making a boat that was able to float from recycled materials. This fostered the sustainability thread of the initiative.

The project will now conclude with a presentation by Reception pupils where they will address parents/carers as their main audience. Pupils will present their findings about the different forms of transport and which are the most suitable forms we should try and adopt.

Critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication skills all formed part of this fun learning project.