Minister Cortes Attends Wreath Laying Ceremony In Chiclana

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

Minister John Cortes attended a wreath laying ceremony in Chiclana on Monday.

The ceremony was in honour of those who died in the Battle of La Barrosa on 5th March 1811 during the Peninsular War.

A statement from the Government follows below:

At the battle, a joint British and Spanish Force, with Portuguese support, attempted to break the French Seige of Cadiz, with close on 5000 casualties, including over 1000 British troops.

The ceremony, which in decades past had been attended by representatives of the Governor of Gibraltar, was re-established in 2017 and this is the first time in decades that there has been British representation, on this occasion by a Gibraltar Government Minister.

The invitation case from the Mayor of Chiclana Jose María Román, who was in Gibraltar to visit the Chief Minister recently. Also present at the ceremony were former Mayors of Chiclana Sebastian Sauceda and Jose de Mier Guerra, currently president of the Fundación Batalla de la Barrosa as were other dignitaries from Chiclana and representatives of the town’s British residents.

At the press conference with the Minister and Mayor were Jose de Mier Guerra and Pepa Vela, responsible for Heritage at the Ayuntamiento de Chiclana.



