GPLM Seeking Advice And Monitoring Covid-19 Situation In Advance Of March For Life

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement has said today that they are seeking advice and guidance from the GHA following reports of a case of Covid-19 in Gibraltar.

Commenting on the matter, spokesperson George Parody said:

"Given the public health issues around large gatherings and our planned March For Life this Thursday, we have written to the GHA asking for advice on what steps should be taken by GPLM to properly safeguard the public health and well being of our community."

In the meantime, GPLM says it is “working harder than ever to educate the public of Gibraltar on all of the reasons why they should vote NO on 19th March and protect our unborn babies and support our mothers.”