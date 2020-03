Rania Ben Touhami Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2020 .

Rania Ben Touhami has signed up for the Mrs Gibraltar contest. She’s the second contestant since recruitment started.

Name: Rania Ben Touhami

Age: 34

Why have you decided to sign up?: Gain confidence and start believing in myself and a way to make friends and meet new people.