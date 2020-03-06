Number Of Jurors Called For Service To Be Reduced To Avoid Large Public Gatherings

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Courts Service is to reduce the number of jurors called for service to avoid large public gatherings.

A statement follows below:

Acting upon the advice of Public Health Gibraltar, and as part of the effort to avoid large public gatherings, the Chief Justice has directed that the number of prospective jurors summonsed to attend the Supreme Court will be reduced, so that the total number of persons in the public areas does not exceed 100.

As part of that process, persons who have been summonsed for jury duty may be contacted by the Supreme Court Registry and informed that they are not required to attend. Unless contacted, persons summonsed should attend in the usual way.





