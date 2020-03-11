New Pay And Display Parking Scheme At The Ex-Queen’s Cinema Site

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport has announced that starting tomorrow, Thursday 12th March, a new Pay & Display parking zone at the ex-Queen’s Cinema site will become operational. 

A statement from the Government follows below: 

This new area will provide 21 Pay & Display parking bays that will be active between the hours of 9am and 10pm daily with free parking after 10pm. In addition to this, one new disabled parking bay and a motorcycle bay have been demarcated within the site. 

The introduction of Pay & Display areas are in keeping with the recommendations of the Plan and provide parking turnaround and access to businesses, places of work and popular tourist hotspots in the nearby area.

