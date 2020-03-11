No Studio Audience For Tomorrow’s Viewpoint Special

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2020 .

Following advice received from Civil Contingencies, tomorrow’s referendum campaign GBC television programme, ‘Viewpoint Special: The Options’, will not include a studio audience. The programme, which was originally being staged at Leisure Cinemas, will now be produced at GBC studios.

The designated organisations leading the campaigns on both sides of the argument have been informed of the decision. A leading representative from each will appear in the programme to answer questions that have been previously submitted by supporters of both organisations, as well as the public. Anyone wanting to submit a question may do so by sending these by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

A spokesperson for GBC said: “We regret having to change the programme’s concept, but following the advice received, we believe it is the right decision as it will reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.”

‘Viewpoint Special: The Options’ airs tomorrow Thursday 12th March at 21:30