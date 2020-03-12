Chamber Seeks Assistance For Business To Deal With Coronavirus

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce says this week it has received calls, emails and spoken to a number of members about current trading. They say the situation is developing very quickly and many local businesses have already seen a "dramatic fall" in sales and prospective sales as a direct result of the spread of the corona virus in Western Europe.

A statement from the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce follows below:

The Chamber board is currently considering a number of possible measures which it believes could help local companies through what is likely to be a severe period of difficult trading conditions.

Chamber President, Christian Hernandez and Vice President, John Isola are seeking an urgent meeting with the Chief Minister, hopefully tomorrow or possibly over the weekend to discuss how and when these measures might be implemented.

The Chamber will keep its members updated accordingly.