COVID-19 Statistics To Be Sent Daily Via Text Message

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2020 .

Following yesterday's announcement that Gibtelecom will begin to send the latest COVID-19 statistics via WhatsApp, the Government has announced that due to technical reasons, this message will be disseminated via text message instead.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This text message will be sent on working days to all Gibtelecom mobile numbers at 5:00pm from the sender COVIDinfo. The first message will be sent today, 12th March 2020.

The statistics are provided by the Department for Public Health to Gibtelecom and the message will be sent directly by Gibtelecom to their mobile clients. Neither the Government of Gibraltar or the Department of Public Health will have access to any personal information of Gibtelecom clients.

The Government strongly believes that one of the best ways to keep Gibraltar safe is information and complete transparency. This is one of the many ways we are working to achieve this. We must all do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.