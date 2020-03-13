GPLM Thanks Volunteers For “Dedication And Commitment”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

Responding to the announcement from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday evening that the abortion referendum has been postponed, Chairperson Patricia Parody of the Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement said:

“We concur with the decision taken by the Chief Minister to postpone the referendum in view of the current public health emergency. During this unsettling time it is important that the whole of Gibraltar pulls together and supports each other.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the friends, supporters and volunteers associated with Gibraltar Pro Life Movement for their dedication and commitment over the last few months to the campaign for the protection of unborn babies in Gibraltar.

"We hope to continue our work of raising awareness about protecting the rights of the unborn and mothers while developing our CareLink program, which currently offers practical support to women in crisis pregnancies and families in our community," Mrs. Parody concluded.