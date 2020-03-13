GFSB Highlights Members' Concerns Over COVID-19 With Government

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

The GFSB board says it has already met with the Government on two separate occasions in the last two weeks and highlighted members’ concerns regarding Covid-19.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

We have been seeking advice from other jurisdictions and seeing what other countries are doing to help the business community and will be urging the Government to take similar steps.

Just this week the UK announced some much welcomed and needed budget commitments they are making and we hope that the Government will heed our recommendations to do likewise.

At this time we would like to remind our members to follow the Government and health professionals advice and help reduce the spread of the virus.

This is a quickly evolving situation and as soon as we have an update for our members we will let you all know.

For more advice please visit https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/advice/covid-19/