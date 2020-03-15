Gibraltar National Museum And Europa Advance Battery Observation Platform Close Their Doors To Public

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2020 .

As part of the Government’s measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19, the public areas at the Gibraltar National Museum and the Gorham’s Cave Complex Observation Platform at Europa Advance Battery will be closed with immediate effect.

All other public functions, such as guided tours and school group visits, are also suspended. In order to maintain its educational and public information role the Gibraltar National Museum intends to increase its social media presence, thereby creating a virtual museum for the public to enjoy. The non-public areas of the museum will continue to function as normal, with any necessary precautions as seen appropriate by its management and always taking on board public health advice as issued by the government.