All Public Cultural Events Cancelled Until End Of May
Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on Government advice and recommendations from the Director of Public Health, that cultural events will take place as follows:
- All Cultural public events which require social gatherings are cancelled until the end of May. All events scheduled for June 2020 and thereafter, will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
- All private events held in Government Cultural Premises until the end of May are postponed. Private events at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre are also cancelled.
- Planned Exhibitions can continue without official openings. GCS will cancel exhibitions at short notice upon expert advice.
- The Spring Logo Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.
- Workers’ Memorial Day at the Lobby of Parliament is cancelled.
- May Day Celebrations are cancelled.
- Spring Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Theatre is cancelled.
- Young Shakespeare Company at the John Mackintosh Theatre for school children will proceed for now but this will be reviewed after the Easter holidays.
- The Youth and Cultural Open Day at the John Mackintosh Hall is postponed.
- Spring Visual Arts Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.
- Miss Gibraltar 2020 will continue for now as a closed-door event and will be aired live on GBC. GCS may cancel the event at short notice upon expert advice.
- World Music Festival scheduled for June is postponed.
- Calenitita Food Festival scheduled for the 20th June is postponed.
GCS says they will continue to monitor all events and review these on a daily basis.
For further information contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.