All Public Cultural Events Cancelled Until End Of May

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on Government advice and recommendations from the Director of Public Health, that cultural events will take place as follows:

All Cultural public events which require social gatherings are cancelled until the end of May. All events scheduled for June 2020 and thereafter, will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

All private events held in Government Cultural Premises until the end of May are postponed. Private events at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre are also cancelled.

Planned Exhibitions can continue without official openings. GCS will cancel exhibitions at short notice upon expert advice.

The Spring Logo Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.

Workers’ Memorial Day at the Lobby of Parliament is cancelled.

May Day Celebrations are cancelled.

Spring Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Theatre is cancelled.

Young Shakespeare Company at the John Mackintosh Theatre for school children will proceed for now but this will be reviewed after the Easter holidays.

The Youth and Cultural Open Day at the John Mackintosh Hall is postponed.

Spring Visual Arts Competition will be a closed-door presentation for award recipients only.

Miss Gibraltar 2020 will continue for now as a closed-door event and will be aired live on GBC. GCS may cancel the event at short notice upon expert advice.

World Music Festival scheduled for June is postponed.

Calenitita Food Festival scheduled for the 20th June is postponed.

GCS says they will continue to monitor all events and review these on a daily basis.

For further information contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.