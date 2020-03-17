GBC Announces Special Programming During COVID-19 Outbreak

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2020 .

As Gibraltar’s public service broadcaster, GBC says it is ensuring to keep the local community fully informed on Covid19 through all its platforms.

On Radio Gibraltar, frequent infomercials are being aired throughout the day that serve to remind listeners of the do’s and don’ts. ‘Listener Forums’ have also been scheduled at noon (including weekends), 2.15pm (Spanish) and 4pm where you can share your thoughts, concerns and inspirational stories.

On GBC Television, infomercials air throughout the day, and the 7.30pm Headlines have been enhanced for this to be a more comprehensive news summary. Newswatch has been extended, starting at 8.15pm (repeats at 11pm). On Saturdays and Sundays there will be a News Update at 8.30pm.

The newly introduced Government Press Briefing will be aired ‘live’ at 4pm on television, Radio Gibraltar Plus and Online.

Sunday Mass, which is live streamed online at 11am from the Shrine of our Lady of Europe, will also air on television, Radio Gibraltar Plus and Online.

The GBC News team says it is following all strands of the developing medical emergency, and will provide continuous updates seven days a week through established news programming, as well as on GBC’s social media platforms; Online www.gbc.gi/news / Twitter: #gbcNewsroom / Facebook: GBC News