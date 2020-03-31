Sea Master Lodge Donate £2000 To GHA COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2020 .

The residents of the pensioner block Sea Master Lodge have donated £2,000 to the GHA COVID-19 fund.

A statement follows below:

Chairman Mr Jimmy Perez has confirmed to Minister Linares that the residents have personally contributed to show support to Gibraltar during this time of need. The Tenants Association also contributed money that they had previously collected from bingos and other activities held by them.

The Housing Department would like to thank the residents of Sea Master Lodge for their generosity and solidarity in supporting such a worthy cause. Their contribution will assist the GHA during this unprecedented situation.

The Housing Department also thanks all its tenants who are adhering to the instructions and procedures implemented by the Office for Civil Contingencies, the Housing Works Agency and the Housing Department, who in turn have been working closely with the GHA and the Care Agency to ensure the safety of residents of all pensioner blocks.

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said: "I would like to thank the tenants of Sea Master Lodge for their kind donation and take the opportunity of thanking the tenants of Sea Master Lodge as well as those in Charles Bruzon House, Albert Risso House and Bishop Canilla House for their continuous cooperation with the Civil Contingency restrictions imposed. I am very pleased that after calling and personally speaking to all the representatives of our four blocks of flats for the elderly, they have informed me that their spirits are high and they are well looked after. I have reassured them that should they need anything, the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency will carry on assisting them in any way possible."