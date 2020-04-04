Man Who Died Did Not Have COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2020 .

The 57-year-old man who passed away on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest did not have COVID-19.

The negative test results from a swab taken from the man were announced at today’s daily press briefing hosted by Minister Gilbert Licudi and Acting Medical Director Dr Krish Rawal.

On Thursday morning, the Government announced that Gibraltar “may have lost its first resident to COVID-19” but added that it was still awaiting swab results for confirmation.

The symptoms the man had reported to the 111 number initially suggested that his death may have been COVID-related.

Today Minister Licudi said that “a death is a death and our thoughts continue to be with his family.”

He added that the fact that Gibraltar had not yet had a COVID-related death was no reason for complacency and that we must make “every effort possible” to reduce infections and save lives.