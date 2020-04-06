Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Donates £5000 To GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association has announced they will be donating £5000 to the GHA and will also be cancelling all events for the foreseeable future.

A statement from the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association follows below:

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association has cancelled all the events that had been planned for the foreseeable future.

It is encouraging everybody to please “STAY INDOORS” to fight this common, invisible enemy in our midst.

The Association has decided to collect all 2020 membership fees, supplemented by club funds, to donate £5,000 to the GHA COVID 19 Fund. This donation is designed to help with the fight over these coming weeks of uncertainty.

We would like to thank each and every member of the club for their input into this donation, and the Government of Gibraltar for the sterling work that they are doing in keeping us safe and healthy during this most difficult and uncertain of times.

We all look forward to seeing the Gibraltar that we all love get back to normal. In the meanwhile, please “Stay Indoors” and follow the HM GoG advice you are given.