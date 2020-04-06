Chief Minister Writes To Her Majesty: “We Too Will Succeed In This Challenge”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today written to Her Majesty The Queen following her televised address last night to the British People and to the whole of the UK family. This address was watched by over 24 million people in UK and was also broadcast live in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister thanked her Majesty for her ‘magnificent speech’ which would be gratefully received by us, ‘as we, too, rally together to brave this storm and protect our loved ones.’

Mr Picardo also wished to reassure Her Majesty that the loyalty of Gibraltarian Britons ‘would remain as strong as the Rock of Gibraltar on which we live.’

The Chief Minister ended his letter with a reassurance that ‘We too will succeed in this challenge as we stand with the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and offer whatever assistance we can in the fight against this terrible pandemic.’