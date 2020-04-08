Schooling With A Difference

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

The Department of Education is providing key workers and their children with an invaluable service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four facilities across Gibraltar (St Martin’s School, Notre Dame, St Anne’s and Westside) are open and provide a safe environment primarily for children whose parents are not otherwise able to make suitable childcare arrangements without involving relatives over the age of 70 years.

Three of these facilities also include a crèche service for children under school age and extended hours supervision for parents who require this service, with doors open from 07:30 to 20:30.

Although numbers vary from day to day, around 160 children attend these facilities every day.

This morning, the Minister of Education Gilbert Licudi toured St Anne’s with Jackie Mason, the Director of Education.

To minimise risk, teachers have implemented a few changes. For example, in the classroom, children sit separately from each other and a high level of personal hygiene is observed. Cleaners are also implemented an intense deep cleaning regime.

There are also many benefits that come with the new set up, despite the often stressful pace of current events.

For example, teachers say children have quickly adapted to their new routines and are enjoying making new friends from other schools. At St Anne’s today, teachers said that children treat the new activities as if they were part of the normal school programme and they remain focused and disciplined.