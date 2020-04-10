Canadians Disembark Cruise Ship To Catch BA Flight

10 April 2020

As was announced in a recent Press Conference, the cruise ship Viking Sun was in the Bay this morning in order to disembark seven passengers and one crewman, all of whom were of Canadian nationality. The disembarkation took place in the Bay, not alongside the Cruise Terminal.

This follows a request from the Canadian High Commissioner in London who requested Gibraltar’s help in repatriating the eight Canadians who will catch today’s BA flight from Gibraltar to London where they will connect with flights home to Canada

There are no cases of Covid-19 on board the Viking Star and the ship has submitted a clear maritime declaration, therefore she is clear to enter the Port.