University To Offer Responsible Gaming Course

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar has announced it will be offering an online Responsible Gaming course as from next month.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The University of Gibraltar is to offer an online Introduction to Responsible Gaming course as from next month. Aimed primarily at those working within different sectors of a gaming or gaming-related operation, the course is tailored to Gibraltar and provides a standardised approach in terms of terminology, legal requirements and level.

Nadine Collado, Director of Professional Development and Continuing Education at the University of Gibraltar said, “Given the fact that Gibraltar is the HQ of many globally renowned gaming companies, the University is ideally placed to set up a Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming to advance evidence-based research in this area. An important first step has been the close collaboration with industry key stakeholders, HMGoG Gambling Division and the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA), to design a Gibraltar specific on-line, Introduction to Responsible Gaming course for employees within gaming operators. Those who take this new course will learn from real-life case studies that feature players and their gaming behaviours. These scenarios have been included to encourage reflective thinking and prompt the best course of action to take. Those undertaking the course will cover iGaming, Responsible Gaming as well as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Proceeds of Crime modules.”

Paul Foster, CEO of the GBGA added, “The University of Gibraltar, by investing in RG training, will be instrumental in changing the RG landscape of all Licensed Operators. By delivering high-quality E-Learning, specifically tailored to Gibraltar regulations and best practice, it is hoped to raise awareness of RG at all levels within local operations. This will contribute to the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming which the University is currently setting up for the benefit of operators, regulators and most importantly our customers as Gibraltar moves to help reduce player-related harm.”

The Government of Gibraltar has welcomed the course especially as it comes at a time when there is a particular focus on consumer protection and when Gibraltar is actively implementing the recommendations of Moneyval. Such recommendations include industry engagement on AML and countering the financing of terrorism. Minister Isola said, “Whilst there are more general gambling industry courses available on social responsibility and anti-money laundering, it has been my vision to ensure that courses were developed and made available with a particular focus on the regulatory environment and requirements of Gibraltar for firms based in Gibraltar. Whilst the courses have been developed with collective industry cooperation, the next stage is to encourage full industry participation. This is about senior management promoting a culture of compliance and we will be encouraging take-up of these courses by our firms on behalf of their staff. Now could not be a better time to get started!”

Delivered online, the course will be accessible 24/7 and on average takes approximately 4-5 hours to complete in its entirety. The course aims to upskill persons working within different sectors of a gaming or gaming-related operation.