Further CELEAC Meeting Considers Next Stage Of Support For Business And Employees

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2020 .

CELAC met today with representatives of all constituent organisations meeting with the Chief Minister, the Ministers for Financial Services and Gaming, Albert Isola, and for Business, Vijay Daryanani, as well as the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena.

The meeting considered the payments of the BEAT COVID Measures which have now started to be made.

Also considered were proposals for the extension of the BEAT payments to other, presently excluded sectors.

The Advisory Committee worked also through issues involving how to stave off insolvencies in the period of the COVID pandemic, aspects of the stimulation of the economy going forward (including loan schemes for businesses) via Task Force Future.

CELAC also started work on resolving issues relating to sick leave and holiday pay that fall to be considered as a result of the enforced closure of businesses during this difficult time.

The meeting was attended by Stuart Davies and Christian Duo for Unite, Wendy Cumming for the GGCA, Christian Hernandez for the Chamber of Commerce, Julian Byrne for the Federation of Small Businesses, Marc Ellul for the Finance Centre Council, Nigel Birrell for the GBGA and Cecilia Bravo Garcia for the Landlords Association.

Alongside the Chief Minister, Ministers Isola and Daryanani were present, together with Financial Secretary Albert Mena and John Paul Fa.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The work of CELAC has been very useful throughout this period in advising the Government and in helping different stakeholders to understand their sometimes apparently differing interests. We have actually found that in many instances all sectors are on a common endeavour to trade through the pandemic period and maintain and protect employment. I want to thank all members of CELAC for their work and their approach in trying - where possible - to reach consensus on the measures we are considering. I have taken a lot from today's lengthy meeting also and the advice and concerns raised by members. I will be considering the matters in discussion also with the Leader of the Opposition as we look to move forward with a further phase of support for businesses and employees in our economy as we look to preserve, protect and promote our businesses into the future."