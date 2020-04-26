Medical Disembarkation – Captain Tassos D

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2020 .

The Liberian flagged bulk carrier “Captain Tassos D” called into Gibraltar yesterday with one crew member suffering from a severe medical condition which required immediate medical attention.

The Gibraltar Port Authority in conjunction with the Gibraltar Ambulance Service and the Gibraltar College Clinic deployed the port launch “Admiral Rooke” with paramedics and a doctor to board the Captain Tassos D and perform the necessary checks and prepare the crew member to disembark from the vessel.

The Gibraltar Port Authority wishes to stress that this crew member had no Covid-19 symptoms. Nevertheless, all precautions and checks were made prior to the crew member being safely disembarked from vessel and transferred to St Bernard’s Hospital for further medical examination.