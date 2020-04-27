Clubhouse Gibraltar To Host Online Mental Health Awareness Week Activities

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clubhouse Gibraltar will be hosting a series of events on their Facebook page to celebrate Mental Health Awareness week (18th to 24th May).

A statement from Clubhouse Gibraltar follows below:

The Corona virus pandemic has had a profound effect and presented many challenges for everybody, not least for those who have a history of mental illness. Clubhouse resiliency, innovation, passion and dedication have quickly led to an inspiring array of strategies and solutions to address the new reality. Members and staff may no longer be able to gather together inside the Clubhouse building, but they have shown that they will continue to support each other through this crisis. We are deeply moved and awed by the extraordinary level of care and connection that continues to hold Clubhouse communities together, despite the severe restrictions regarding physical togetherness.

Our Clubhouse building is closed - Our Clubhouse Community is open.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is providing mental health support on a daily basis with a fully experienced staff team from Monday to Friday during our standard opening hours as follows: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.00 am to 4.30 pm, Tuesdays 9.00 am to 6.00 pm, Fridays 9.00 am to 3.00 pm whether our building is closed or not.

Our TELEPHONE HELPLINE IS 200 68423, E-MAIL: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Clubhouse Facebook Page, and WEBSITE www.clubhousegibraltar.com

Clubhouse Gibraltar has been communicating with all its members through different communication channels i.e. telephone, texts, video calls, social media, virtual meetings, e-mails and mail. There is an outreach telephone list to ring up those who do not have smartphones or who have requested this especially and a daily newsletter is also being provided via text and e-mails to maintain continuity of communication, tips and ideas and to encourage members contributions. Community Support has also been provided for those members in need regarding hot meals, benefits, or any other problem they need support with and/or liaising with other services in the community.

In our endeavour to continue to provide Mental Health awareness and promote the services we are providing despite the restrictions, we have designed our Mental Health Week activities to be available through social media. This will help save lives and improve the quality of life for those who are affected by mental health problems.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK 18TH – 24TH MAY 2020

Theme - KINDNESS

We would like to invite you and/or your organization to participate in our Mental Health Awareness Week 2020 (18th to 24th May). This year the theme will be “Kindness”, now more than ever we need to re-discover our connection to kindness and each other in our daily lives.

Due to the current situation, we are not going to be able to provide the public activities we used to in the past, therefore, it feels right to use Mental Health Awareness Week this year to celebrate the many thousands of acts of kindness that are so central to the quality of our mental health. We would be grateful if you could send us photos wearing yellow with a message on the theme of 'Kindness' (include your logo, or name if you wish) so that we can post on our Facebook page and help reach out to others.

The activities we have planned via our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clubhousegibraltar/ for this year are:-

Date Activity Monday 18th May Facebook Live at 11am with Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE (CEO Clubhouse Gibraltar) followed by the launch of a virtual tour of Clubhouse New premises. Tuesday 19th May - Announcement of New Services that Clubhouse Gibraltar will be providing for the Gibraltar Community. Wednesday 20th May Webinar at 2pm, information, Q&A's. Thursday 21st May Clubhouse members & friends testimonials. Friday 22nd May Wear Yellow Day - We would be grateful if you could send us photos wearing yellow with a message on the theme of 'Kindness' (include your logo, or name if you wish) so that we can post on our Facebook page and help reach out to others.

EFFECT OF THE COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS ON CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR’S INCOME

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, we are struggling to raise funds as we are unable to organize our usual public events, or run our charity shop which helps us greatly towards our sustainability. We are nevertheless working hard to maintain the important and crucial service that we provide and we would be grateful if you could consider supporting us financially so that we can continue to help the most vulnerable in our community. If you would like any further information, please feel free to communicate with us.