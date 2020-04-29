GRA Publish Guidance Note On The Use Of Contact Tracing Applications And Location Data

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has today published a guidance note which provides information and guidance on the use of contact tracing applications and location data in the fight against COVID-19.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

There are rapid developments in the use of technology to support the fight against COVID- 19, in particular technology to 1) trace contact amongst the population, and 2) map the spread of the virus. As with any emerging technology, it is important to recognise the data protection and privacy risks that may arise as a result.

Applications should adopt robust security (including the use of encryption, and covering each stage of the data processing), data minimisation, transparency and user control, and any supporting technology, including centralised processing to support contact tracing, should follow the same principles.

This guidance note is available on the data protection section of the GRA’s website – https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/general-data-protection-regulation.

For further information, please contact the Commissioner's office on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .






