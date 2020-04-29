Chief Minister Congratulates Prime Minister On Birth Of Son

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to congratulate the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son.

On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister gifted the Prime Minister with a Gibraltar Rugby baby grow during their last meeting in London in February.

A statement ended: “The Prime Minister has always demonstrated strong support for the Rock, and the Chief Minister has sent congratulations and best wishes on behalf of all Gibraltarians to the Prime Minister and his family on this joyous occasion.”