Spring Visual Arts Competition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services says it will be holding a Spring Visual Arts Competition in May 2020.

A statement from GCS follows below:

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries for the painting, drawing, prints, digital painting, sculpture and photographic categories may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th May 2020 between 3pm and 7pm. Collection of works will be subject to social distancing rules. The access will be limited and controlled by GCS staff. Closing date for receipt of entries is 7pm on Friday 8th May 2020.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 20th May to the 29th May 2020. Access to these galleries during the exhibition will also be limited. Therefore, GCS will be producing a virtual tour of the exhibition so that the general public will be able to admire the unique and excellent work that is produced by our skilled and talented Gibraltarian artists.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.