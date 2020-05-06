Increase To Postal Rates

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2020 .

New postage rates will come into effect as from 1st June.

Postal rates in Gibraltar were last increased in 2014. Whilst there are increases in the base letter postal rates, there are no increases in the additional grams rates so the impact will be minimal.

A statement continued: “The increases represent excellent value for money and the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will continue to offer amongst the best value rates in Europe for Local, European and International destinations.

For example, sending a 20g letter or postcard from the United Kingdom to Gibraltar currently cost £1.35 but sending a letter from Gibraltar to the United Kingdom with the new rate will cost £0.90.

“The price updates will enable the RGPO to offset increased operational costs, many of which are outside its control. It is always regrettable to increase prices but as operational costs and onward conveyance fees charged for the delivery of mail by international postal operators increase, it becomes inevitable.

“The RGPO is very proud of the services it provides to 16,000 local addresses and the many hundreds of local businesses each day. These increases are vital so that the Royal Gibraltar Post Office can continue offering its Universal Service Obligation worldwide, invest in new technologies and resources and maintain the next day delivery service to our community.”