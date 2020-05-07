Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd Donates To Taskforce Future

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd has donated £75,000 to the Government of Gibraltar’s Taskforce Future to assist in the marketing and promotion of Gibraltar.

The Bank felt that the Government’s decision to launch this Taskforce was the right thing to do to position Gibraltar’s economy post COVID-19.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The Government is grateful to Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd for its generous donation and for it to be the first commercial entity in Gibraltar to donate towards this important initiative announced by the Government. Taskforce Future will play a crucial role in preparing Gibraltar for the reopening of businesses all over the world.”

Marvin Cartwright, CEO of Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd said, “Task Force Future has a critical role in ensuring Gibraltar’s economy is able to re-open and innovate to secure a positive future. As a Bank fully committed to Gibraltar we appreciate the importance of this Task Force and are delighted to show our support.”