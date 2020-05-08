Further Relaxation Of Lockdown Measures

Written by YGTV Team on 08 May 2020 .

The Government has further relaxed the lockdown regulations relating to people under the age of 70.

The Government says that, when the lockdown was commenced initially, it was important to limit to number of people out and about in the exemptions to the lockdown and for the purposes of exercise, walking a dog, using a car or vessel. This could be undertaken by members of the same household up to a maximum of four people.

As the Government moves towards taking measures to gradually relax the lockdown, and having taken public health advice, the number of people in the household who can now undertake these four specifies activities is no longer capped at four people and it can include all members of the same household.

The Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento published this amendment to the Regulations yesterday evening and this relaxation is now in place.

It is important to remember that such activities remain limited to people from the same household, i.e. people who reside together (as opposed to people in the same family who do not live together) and social distancing from other families should be maintained.