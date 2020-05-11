Gibraltar Insurance Institute Donates £1000 To GHA Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2020 .

The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) has donated £1000 towards ventilators and to support the Gibraltar Health Authority.

A statement from the Gibraltar Insurance Institute follows below:

£500 was initially contributed to an appeal raising funds to purchase three ventilators and a further £500 directly to the GHA. The £4,500 target for the ventilators was quickly met and all additional funds are now being diverted directly to the GHA. The GII is proud to support Gibraltar’s health care system alongside the other individuals, businesses and organisations who have donated.