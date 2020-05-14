Technical Calls – Cruise Liners ‘Jewel Of The Seas’ And ‘Allure Of The Seas’

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2020 .

The Cruise Liners “Jewel of the Seas and Allure of the Seas” are planning to carry out technical call at Gibraltar on the 14th May.

A spokesperson said: "In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage, and transfer crew between the vessels. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel with the exception of those transferring from one vessel to the other, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar."





