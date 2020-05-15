CovidFit Self-Care

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2020 .

Public Health Gibraltar will be launching a second CovidFit campaign focusing on self-care.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Public Health Gibraltar prepares to launch its second campaign under the CovidFit umbrella, focusing on self-care. Using the catch phrase Self-care: How. When. Where, this campaign will draw on key points to consider whilst in isolation such as knowing what you can do for yourself when you feel unwell and when to seek a healthcare professional’s advice.

It is important to safeguard our healthcare services at this difficult time, but it is also vital that we are aware of our own personal health and we know when any health issues feel severe enough to warrant a call or visit from a doctor or other healthcare professional.

If you develop any symptoms associated with COVID-19 (including a cough, fever, sore throat or flu-type symptoms) go home immediately, self-isolate and call 111. The majority of us will be able to treat manageable symptoms at home, but is important you know what services are available and how to access them if needed.

Finding a balance between managing self-care at home and accessing secondary care services is the prime focus of this new campaign.

It is also necessary to remember there are a number of non COVID related illnesses and emergencies that may still need to be addressed. The GHA continues to provide an excellent service, which remains necessary and functional, for all health concerns. The A&E department is still accessible for chest pains, traumas and other life-saving emergencies.

The main message here is to seek timely intervention when you need it.

For the majority of us, experiencing COVID-19 will mean treating our symptoms whilst in home- isolation. For anyone who has worsening symptoms, there are several avenues of support, such as the 111 advice line and GP telephone triage.

For more information, visit: CovidFit.gi