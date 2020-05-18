TNP Virtual Summer Camp

18 May 2020

The Nautilus Project has announced that they will be holding a virtual summer camp.

A statement from TNP follows below:

TNP are embarking on an exciting new venture; their first virtual kids summer camp. With an emphasis on marine conservation, this camp is scheduled for July as a pilot scheme with more to come if successful. Limited spaces are available and these can be reserved via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Topics covered will be: